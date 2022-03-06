Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:17 pm
Prince William has ‘flung in the lowest of lows’ in response to Prince Harry’s ‘anguishing’ claims

Experts reveal Prince William was reportedly flung into the lowest of lows after Prince Harry’s ‘anguished’ revelations came to light.

Royal author and biographer Robert Hardman issued this revelation.

He spoke of the emotional turmoil Prince William endured during the aftermath of Prince Harry’s interview.

The revelations were brought to light in extracts of Mr Hardman’s book Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II.

In it he wrote, “For Prince William, there was the added anguish of seeing the younger brother whom he had protected (and who had idolised him) now throwing incendiary and, in some cases, unanswerable charges into the public domain, fully aware of their likely impact.”

‘William,’ says one friend, ‘was as low as I’d ever seen him’,” the book goes as far as to allege.

“Since the Oprah interview, the brothers have only met twice — at Prince Philip’s funeral and at the unveiling of the statue of their mother at Kensington Palace.”

 

