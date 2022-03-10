Prince William irritates Meghan Markle supporters by implying that war in Africa is ‘normal.’

Prince William is infuriating Sussex fans after making insensitive comments about the Ukraine war.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Holland Park, west London, and spoke with volunteers about the ongoing crisis.

William admitted that the war is unusual for British people, who are more accustomed to conflicts in Africa and Asia rather than Europe.

“It’s very unusual to see something like this in Europe.” “We’re all rooting for you,” he said. “We feel so useless,” the couple added, embarrassed at not being able to help more.

While Wills’ comments may have been well-intentioned, Meghan Markle fans have labelled him tone deaf.

One fan said he was “unsurprised” by the reaction to Prince William’s “ignorant remark.”

Another was added: “Prince William’s mother visited Bosnia shortly before her death in 1997. Are you saying he was unaware of the war and genocide that was taking place at the time?”

A third person added: “The remarks made by Prince William are extremely offensive. He needs to apologise.”

The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association also jumped on board.

“It dehumanises and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected… civilian casualties and displacement in other countries are equally as abhorrent as they are in Ukraine.”

William went on to add how his kids, Princess George and Princess Charlotte are equally worried about the war.

“Ours have been coming home asking all about it,” the duke says of his kids. “They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school.”