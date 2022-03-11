Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:38 pm
Prince William is dealing with ‘constant regrets’ in his relationship with Prince Harry

Prince William

Experts recently spoke out about the ‘constant strain’ that Prince William is currently experiencing in his relationship with Prince Harry.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert and commentator, made this claim.

“It’s very clear to those who know William that the rift with his brother is not something that he can just forget about,” he was quoted as saying in The Sun.

“As you can imagine, it’s a constant strain.” It’s the same for Harry; they’re both as stubborn as mules.”

“Everything else appears to be going right for William at this time, he’s riding the crest of a wave in most aspects of his life,” he continued, “but sadly, he has the absence of Prince Harry, his brother in his life.”

 

