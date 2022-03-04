Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 03:39 pm
Prince William is enraged after photos of him with Kate Middleton were leaked

Web Desk BOL News

Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10-year marriage was not without difficulties, as their relationship began on a rocky note.

Fearing media scrutiny, the Duke of Cambridge kept his relationship with Kate a secret from the start, having met at St Andrews University.

While the couple managed to keep it a secret for nearly a year, with their love storey reportedly beginning in 2003, their privacy was violated when Kate was spotted with William on a family skiing vacation.

The next day, photos of the couple appeared in newspapers, reportedly making William “furious.”

Rebecca England said in the documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True: “Unfortunately for them, a paparazzi photographer took pictures of William and Kate clearly very close on the ski lift together.”

“A red top tabloid newspaper slashed it all over their front page.

“William was furious, and he was also genuinely worried for Kate and her family about what this would now mean for them.”

“At the time there were a lot of rumours going around that Carole might have tried to orchestrate the relationship by ensuring her daughter went to St Andrews.

“There was talk of Kate having a poster of William on her wall at her school, Marlborough College.”

