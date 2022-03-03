Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 01:31 am
Prince William melts hearts with adoring remarks about Kate Middleton

Prince William

During a trip to Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans by going on their first walkabout since the pandemic.

The royal couple spoke with well-wishers who had gathered outside an Abergavenny market that Kate and Prince William had visited.

Many fans had braved the cold weather to catch a glimpse of the couple, and William was caught on camera commenting on the cold weather in Wales that day.

Despite the frigid temperatures, he managed to warm hearts when he made a rare personal – yet very sweet – remark about his wife of more than ten years.

He pointed to his wife after shaking hands with one fan and said, “She has the coldest hands ever.”

“But they say ‘cold hands, warm heart,'” he continued.

William and Kate’s trip to Wales is one of many they take across the country and even abroad, with Kate visiting Denmark last week and Prince William visiting Dubai last month.

Their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, usually stay at home and only accompany their parents to public events on rare occasions.

But William revealed a fun family tradition that they all enjoy participating in before he or his wife has to leave for work.

According to PEOPLE magazine, another well-wisher, local Liz Brewer, inquired about the prince’s children’s well-being.

“The children are fine, thank you,” he replied.

“They’re constantly asking us where we’re going. And we show them our location on the map.”

Later this month, the Cambridges will have to make sure they have a world map in order to show George, Charlotte and Louis where they are headed.

That’s because they will be travelling to the Caribbean for a week-long trip to help mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The tour starts on March 19 and will take in Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas before ending on March 26

