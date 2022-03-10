Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:04 pm
Prince William reveals a Royal Family trick

Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM has revealed a clever trick he employs while travelling with his three children.

The member of the Royal Family frequently travels around the world with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

They recently announced their next major Caribbean tour, which will include stops in Jamaica and the Bahamas later this month to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

And Prince William has since explained how he attempts to involve his young children in the trip.

During a recent UK visit, he reportedly told one fan that before they leave, he shows the children the country they are visiting on a map so they know where they are going and can learn more about the world.

According to People, he stated, “They are always asking us where we are going.”

