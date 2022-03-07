Prince William ‘waiting on’ Prince Harry to ‘heal feud’: report

According to experts, Prince William’s feud with Prince Harry can only be resolved if the Duke of Sussex apologises.

According to Express UK, royal photographer Arthur Edwards made this claim and was quoted as saying, “It must be upsetting to the Queen to see two boys who grew up together, played soldiers together, had their treehouse at Highgrove together, and learned to fly together in her family. They used to fly helicopters together, but now they don’t even talk to each other.”

After all is said and done, “I’m not sure what he needs to do to make things right. But it must come from him, and it must come from him in a big way. And from there,