Prince William’s ‘displeasure’ with Diana’s portrayal leaked

According to royal sources, Prince William had “anguished thoughts” about Princess Diana’s portrayal in the BBC Jimmy Savile drama.

Sources close to the Daily Mail have revealed information about Prince William’s candid thoughts.

“Prince William would have preferred not to see his mother appear alongside this vile monster at all,” they discovered.

“But he’d be especially irritated that it’s in a BBC show — and one that’s proven so divisive.”

“While Diana was one of the important people with whom Savile ingratiated himself, there were many others whose influence played a larger role in him gaining access to young people and hiding in plain sight.”