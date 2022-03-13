Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:54 pm
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins

Charlene is a former Olympic swimmer and Princess of Monaco. Albert II, her husband, is the Prince of Monaco and the head of the Princely House of Grimaldi.

According to the sources, Princess Charlene has returned to Monaco after being separated from her family, including her twin daughters, for nearly a year due to a severe illness.

Charlene’s ‘encouraging recuperation’ and her doctor’s recommendation allowed her to return home to her children and husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, according to an official statement released by the Palace.

The following was part of the statement, “The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments.”

Charlene is looking forward to socializing with her folks as her health improves.

“In order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as She still needs peace and calm, The Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected.” the declaration came to an end.

