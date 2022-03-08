Princess Charlene’s twins’miss her’ during her absence and recovery from an unknown illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been out of the public eye for nearly five months as she recovers from an unknown illness, and her twin children Gabriella and Jacques are upset, according to a royal commentator.

Brittani Barger, deputy editor of Royal Central, told Express UK that the children had last seen their mother on Christmas, and that even that visit had come after a long absence.

“They did pay her a visit around Christmas.” “We don’t know if they were able to visit her around her birthday or not,” Barger explained.

“I’m sure she wants to get better as soon as possible so she can be with them.” I can’t imagine my mother being gone for that long when I was that age.

On Thursday, February 17, Prince Albert of Monaco provided an update on Charlene, telling local newspaper Monaco-Matin, “Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon.”

The remark came about three weeks after the last update on Princess Charlene’s health, in which she was said to be recovering in a “satisfying and very encouraging way,” despite the fact that she would need to stay in a clinic for “several more weeks.”

A source close to the Palace told AFP in late November 2021 that Princess Charlene was receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality.

Charlene also required surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as a result of ear complications.