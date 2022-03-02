Princess Charlotte’s sweet habit, which she picked up from her mother Kate Middleton

It has been suggested that Prince Charlotte has picked up an endearing habit from her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The similarities in the mother and daughter’s demeanour were first noticed by royal fans while Kate performed a virtual engagement.

During a video call last year, the Duchess could be seen playing with her ponytail while speaking with Ribbon Academy teachers.

Her hair is pulled forward over her shoulder and curled around her fingers before being pushed back behind her.

A TikTok royals fan account, RoyalFanCams, pointed out how Kate’s six-year-old daughter Charlotte has picked up the same habit – especially when she’s nervous.

In the video, Charlotte can be mimicking the gesture on her first day of school.

Kate offered some words of comfort to reassure her daughter. In a video of the family arriving for the special day, Kate can be heard saying to Charlotte, “George will have to show you the way.” Thanks to Princess Diana’s advice, Charlotte’s father, Prince William, was far less nervous for his first day of school. Diana and Prince Charles drove their eldest son to Wetherby Prep School in Notting Hill, London, to drop him off.

But before they got out, Diana gave him a quick talking to prepare him for what was to come.