Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 11:06 pm
Princess Diana was horrified on her Wedding day

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s hands ‘were not clean.’ during her marriage to Prince Charles

The state of Princess Diana’s wedding gown was something she did not expect, according to her designer.
When Elizabeth Emanuel, Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer, saw the late princess’s gown on her big day, she was appalled.

The dress designer spotted some creases on Diana’s dress and was shocked at the sight of it when speaking on Invitation to the Royal Wedding.

She stated that while the garment was meant to wrinkle, she had underestimated how much it would crease.

She said: “We did know it would crease a bit but when I saw her arrive at St Paul’s and we saw the creasing I actually felt faint.

“I was horrified, really, because there was quite a lot of creasing.

“It was a lot more than we thought.”

Regardless, the late Princess of Wales’ wedding gown has become one of the most famous in the world.

