Princess Eugenie pays tribute to ‘courageous and resilient’ women as Prince Andrew’s lawsuit is formally dismissed

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew’s daughter, paid a touching tribute to ‘courageous and resilient’ women on International Women’s Day, as her father’s lawsuit was formally dismissed.

“Happy International Women’s Day,” Princess Eugenie wrote on her official Instagram account.

“Here’s to strong, courageous, and resilient women everywhere,” she said, adding, “May we celebrate them today and every day.”

Princess Eugenie’s message comes as a New York assault lawsuit filed against Prince Andrew by his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre was formally dismissed after the British royal paid a financial settlement, according to court documents released on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Andrew was to pay Giuffre £10 million ($13.1 million) and a charity for victims of sex trafficking £2 million.

Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles, as well as his remaining charitable roles, in January.