Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 07:42 pm
Princess Eugenie took care of Princess Beatrice after her ‘wobble’

Princess Eugenie was compelled to “look after” Princess Beatrice when her older sister “had a wobble and sobbed” in a nostalgic interview.

Eugenie told Vogue: “There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset.

“We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her.

“ And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me.”

Eugenie, on the other hand, acknowledged that “when we were younger, I used to always make Bea go into parties first,” since she lacked her sister’s confidence.

She added: “We’ve been through some incredibly stressful times together as a family and every single minute she created joy.

“I am so lucky that I get to lean on her every single day.

“I’m inspired by her ability to give, even when she’s going through something hard.”

