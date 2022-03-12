Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 01:44 am
Queen, 95, is so frail that she can’t walk her beloved corgis any longer – and hasn’t been able to do so for six months

Because of her frailty, THE QUEEN is unable to walk her beloved corgis.

She hasn’t been able to take them out at Windsor Castle in six months, and it’s feared she won’t be able to do so again.

It comes amid growing concerns about the 95-year-health old’s after she cancelled her participation in tomorrow’s Commonwealth Day service.

Staff at the Palace were concerned about how “comfortable” she would be travelling to London from Windsor and then spending up to an hour at the event.

After the death of her husband, Prince Philip, last April, the Queen, who has owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime, turned to her loyal dogs for comfort.

But she hasn’t taken them for a walk since she was hospitalised last October.

She sprained her back a few days later and caught Covid last month.

Her two corgis and dorgi are now walked on a daily basis by aides.

“She is not well enough,” a source said.

“In times of crisis and stress, the Queen usually turns to her beloved corgis, and she took them out almost every day after Philip fell ill and died last year.”

“It’s a real shame because they’re a huge source of solace.”

She also stopped riding horses after a health scare last year and abstained from alcohol on doctor’s advice.

“Dogs remain very much a part of Windsor life,” a senior royal source said.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

