Queen Elizabeth II “was as insightful and perspicacious as ever.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

After meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the monarch was as “insightful and perspicacious as ever.”

Trudeau, who is in the UK for Ukraine talks, said he had an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, who recently had Covid-19, at Windsor Castle.

“I can tell you that in my conversation with her this morning, she was as insightful and perceptive as ever, very interested in what is going on, and asked me all sorts of questions about Canada,” he said at a Downing Street press conference.

“As we always do, we had a really useful conversation about global events, at least for me.”