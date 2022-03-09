Queen Elizabeth II will ‘continue to move between homes.’

Even though the Queen intends to live permanently in Windsor Castle, it is expected that she will “keep moving between her other homes.”

According to royal expert Richard Eden, who wrote in the Daily Mail, there was an open vacancy for a housekeeping assistant at Buckingham Palace that was advertised on the Royal Household website.

The assistant will “care for a wide range of interiors,” according to the advertisement, and will “travel to other royal residencies.”

The remarks come after it was reported that the monarch would “work from home” at Windsor Castle indefinitely.

According to the report, the Queen will conduct future royal engagements from her Berkshire home, where she lived with Prince Philip until his death in April last year.