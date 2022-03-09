Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:56 pm
Queen Elizabeth II’s stern warning to Barack Obama

According to a royal biographer, The Queen issued a stern warning to former President Barack Obama following a state dinner.

Barack Obama made his first state visit to the United Kingdom in May 2011, accompanied by first lady Michelle Obama. They were honoured guests at the Queen’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

According to royal author Robert Hardman, what made the occasion “exceptional” was Obama’s rapport with “a host who could talk with such authority about so many of his predecessors.”

Mr Hardman explains how the night unfolded in an excerpt from his new book, ‘Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II,’ which will be published by Macmillan on March 17.

“Obama had been having so much fun that the Queen had eventually taken the Chancellor of the Exchequer to one side to ask if he might, very discreetly, let the U.S. President know that it was bedtime,” Mr Hardman wrote.

“‘I just said, ‘Yes, Ma’am,'” she says. George Osborne reminisces. ‘I saw Obama with a drink in his hand, and I was thinking, ‘What do I do?’ I couldn’t simply cut in and say, ‘Oh, the Queen wants you to go to bed.’

“Fortunately, the Queen’s private secretary saved him by gently nudging proceedings to a close.”

 

