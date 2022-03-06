Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:03 pm
Queen Elizabeth is concerned about Prince William, who is threatening the line of succession

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have urged her grandson, Prince William, second in line to the British throne, to stop flying helicopters with his family.

According to the Daily Mail, citing the Sun, the monarch, 95, has asked the Duke of Cambridge to stop flying helicopters with Kate Middleton and their children because she is “terrified” that disaster will occur.

According to the report, the Queen has had “several conversations” with Prince William, asking him to “stop flying himself, especially in bad weather.”

She is concerned that an accident will jeopardise the line of succession.

‘Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, especially in bad weather, because helicopters are not the safest mode of transport,’ according to a source close to Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen has told William that she is concerned that, no matter how good a pilot he is, bad weather and accidents can happen at any time, according to the report.

 

