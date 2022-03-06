Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 07:28 pm
Queen Elizabeth is eager to meet Harry and Meghan’s baby Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth II, who is recuperating from Covid, is eager to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana.

The longest-reigning monarch “desperately wants to see” her 11th great-grandchild Lilibet, who was born in June of last year at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Lilibet has yet to meet her 95-year-old great-grandmother in person because she has yet to travel to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has not visited the United Kingdom since her divorce from the royal family in 2020, whereas Prince Harry has travelled twice.

When asked if he believes Lili and the Queen will meet in person one day, royal author Brian Hoey told Express.co.uk: “I’ve heard from people I know in the Royal Household that she desperately wants to see the baby in this way.

“I think she’d like to; I’m not sure if it’ll happen, but I’d like to think it could.”

He went on to say that a meeting between the baby and the sovereign could have a significant impact on the public as well.

When asked if news of the Sussexes’ reunion with the Queen could help signal that the royal schism is healing, Hoey said: “It would, indeed.

“It would be very simple to mend the schism between them.”

Hoey also commented on the widely reported tensions between the Sussexes and the Firm, saying, “It may not be as bad as we on the outside think it is anyway.”

“I am absolutely certain the Queen has no ill will toward Harry and Meghan, none whatsoever, and she would certainly welcome them back if they came,” royal author Brian Hoey said.

