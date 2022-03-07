Queen Elizabeth is still’suffering’ from the fallout from racist allegations

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been ‘deeply hurt’ by the racist allegations Meghan Markle levelled against the Firm in response to their handling of the sensitive issue.

In a Daily Mail piece by Robert Hardman, he mentions Queen Elizabeth’s heartbroken reaction to Meghan’s allegations.

“Time and again during her 70 years on the throne — during which she has been a devoted Head of the Commonwealth — I have seen how the Queen has gone out of her way to promote inter-racial, multi-faith, cross-community cohesion,” the piece says.

“All of which will have made it especially upsetting, in her tenth decade, for her monarchy to face imprecise yet wounding charges of racism not from republicans or culture warriors — but from within her own family.”