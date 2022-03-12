Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 01:46 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Queen Elizabeth only answers her ‘anti-hacker encryption’ phone when she needs to talk to two people

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 01:46 am
Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth only answers her ‘anti-hacker encryption’ phone when she needs to talk to two people

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a royal commentator, the Queen only answers her “anti-hacker encryption” phone to speak with two of her most frequent callers.

According to royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, “the Queen uses the phone to keep in touch with the Royal Family, but there are only two people who have instant access to the monarch.”

Mr Sacerdoti revealed the Queen’s dialling habits in an interview with US presenter Christina Garibaldi, revealing that she answers to two people – neither of whom are her sons.

However, it is not the Queen who answers the phone at the royal residence.

“Apparently, the Queen has two people she speaks to the most on her phones,” Sacerdoti said.

According to the expert, the 95-year-old monarch uses a phone with MI6 anti-hacker encryption and will only answer the phone to her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.

Perhaps her other three children, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, will have better luck calling the Queen’s landline.

Read More

39 mins ago
Hailey Bieber confirms she is fully recovered after a health scare, calling it one of the "scariest moments" of her life

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms," but the model has...
57 mins ago
New images from Season 5 of 'The Crown' suggest Queen Elizabeth's visit to Russia

The makers of Netflix's royal show, The Crown, have released a new...
1 hour ago
Hailey Bieber was admitted to the hospital with a brain condition after experiencing'stroke-like symptoms.'

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was hospitalised after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms," but the...
1 hour ago
Queen, 95, is so frail that she can't walk her beloved corgis any longer – and hasn't been able to do so for six months

Because of her frailty, THE QUEEN is unable to walk her beloved...
1 hour ago
Maralee Nichols Displays Post-Baby Body Progress Following the Birth of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son: Photos

From fitness model to mother! Since giving birth to her and Tristan...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian's Skims Introduces Crotchless Catsuits — and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

It's an interesting outfit. Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, has released a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Anastasiia Lenna
3 mins ago
Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna ‘poses with a rifle’ and blasts invading Russians, declaring that “anyone crossing the border will be killed.”

A PREVIOUS Miss Ukraine was photographed holding a rifle as she warned...
Joe Biden
7 mins ago
Joe Biden warns of “World War Three.” as he halts plans to send MiG fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine,

After personally halting plans to send MiG fighter jets from Poland to...
Joanne McNally
11 mins ago
Everyone is saying the same thing as comedian Joanne McNally dazzles in a stunning leather suit

OMEDIAN Joanne McNally has sent fans wild as she posed in a...
Russians
17 mins ago
Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine may be targeted

Russia may target Western military equipment shipments to Ukraine, according to a...
Adsence Ad 300X600