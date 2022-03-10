Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:55 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Queen Elizabeth takes a break from political protocol before Jubilee to show support for Ukraine

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:55 am
Queen Elizabeth
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a royal pundit, The Queen has broken “unusual” royal tradition to declare her support for Ukraine.

Despite members of the family historically keeping a clear distance from problems that may be considered political, Royally Us host Christina Garibaldi stated that the Queen donated a “generous gift” to a charity offering relief to people caught up in the fighting.

Ms Garibaldi said: “Speaking of Ukraine, she actually made a rare donation to support Ukrainian refugees.

“She has publicly commented on the Russian invasion against Ukraine but the UK charity Disasters Emergency Committee announced Her Majesty contributed a ‘generous fund.’

“They wrote on Twitter, ‘many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine humanitarian appeal.’

“The Royal Family tend not to talk about politics but this was definitely a way for her to lend her support and to say what side she’s on.”

 

Read More

30 mins ago
Kate still remembers how Meghan treated her

A royal expert has alleged that Kate Middleton will always remember how...
35 mins ago
Entertainment News Highlights March 10: Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed, Saba Qamar will work in Bollywood again!

Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed for her ‘Bad Behavior’ with models Sana...
49 mins ago
WATCH: Aima Baig fans celebrate her birthday at a concert

The beautiful and talented singer Aima Baig was surprised by her fans...
58 mins ago
Amna Ilyas looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Amna Ilyas  is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...
58 mins ago
Kim Kardashian to give up fame for professional law career

Kim Kardashian discusses if she's ever contemplated giving up her celebrity for...
1 hour ago
Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed's misbehavior

Another day, another model shared her awful behavior while working with Sana...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Salman Butt
4 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Salman Butt lashes out at PCB for making dead pitch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been criticized by Salman Butt...
Alizeh Shah
8 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah shameful video viral with makeup artist

Alizeh Shah is a gorgeous and stunning actress and model in television...
Pakistani workers send over $20 billion in eight months
15 mins ago
Pakistani workers send over $20 billion in eight months

KARACHI: The overseas Pakistani workers sent over $20 billion during the first...
Hareem Shah
18 mins ago
Throwback: Hareem Shah dancing in a hotel room with Sundal Khattak

TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again set the internet on fire...
Adsence Ad 300X600