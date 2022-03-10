Queen Elizabeth takes a break from political protocol before Jubilee to show support for Ukraine

According to a royal pundit, The Queen has broken “unusual” royal tradition to declare her support for Ukraine.

Despite members of the family historically keeping a clear distance from problems that may be considered political, Royally Us host Christina Garibaldi stated that the Queen donated a “generous gift” to a charity offering relief to people caught up in the fighting.

Ms Garibaldi said: “Speaking of Ukraine, she actually made a rare donation to support Ukrainian refugees.

“She has publicly commented on the Russian invasion against Ukraine but the UK charity Disasters Emergency Committee announced Her Majesty contributed a ‘generous fund.’

“They wrote on Twitter, ‘many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine humanitarian appeal.’

“The Royal Family tend not to talk about politics but this was definitely a way for her to lend her support and to say what side she’s on.”