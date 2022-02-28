Queen ‘felt more maternal’ with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

During their childhood, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were said to have been “doted on by their grandparents.”

Because the Yorks lived close to the Queen, they would frequently make the short trip from Windsor Castle to see her, resulting in a close relationship between the two families over the years.

In terms of Beatrice and Eugenie, are they pampered princesses? “The Queen adored Beatrice and Eugenie,” royal author Tom Quinn said.

“She saw in them echoes of her own childhood relationship with Margaret.”

“Fergie’s girls, like young Elizabeth and Margaret, have always been brought up to form a very close team of two, with each appearing to offer the other support and friendship throughout their lives.”

“Both sets of sisters were the children of second sons, though in the case of Elizabeth and Margaret, their father jumped to the throne when his older brother abdicated.”

“This hierarchical shift resulted in some differences in the sister’s body language signals, many of which were learned rather than spontaneous.”

“As she was inducted into the future role she was expected to inherit, Elizabeth’s power and poise signals were always expected to be superior.”

“She even sits at a higher level than her mother in a formal group photo, placing one arm on her mother’s shoulder to hint at a more protective role.

“Her pose with Margaret in the royal office shows Elizabeth inspecting a script or document with a businesslike frown that is well beyond her actual age while Margaret has a more playful and childlike facial expression.

“Elizabeth was brought up taking a slightly maternal role with her younger sister and this even led to friction when she had to set rules and regulations for Margaret according to royal protocol.

“The Queen mother’s role seemed to be to instill a sense of duty and regal responsibility in her girls, but in particular in her elder daughter.

“It was clear from their body language though that Elizabeth and Margaret’s relationship was mutually protective with both enjoying the sense of security that comes from a close sister who has your back when the chips are down,” the expert noted.