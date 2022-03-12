Queen heartbroken chances of meeting Lilibet’s are ‘next to zero’: ‘Disappointing’

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child, was born in June. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lili after the Queen’s childhood nickname, Lilibet, which arose from her inability to pronounce her own name when she was very young. Lilibet has yet to meet her great-grandmother, despite being named after Her Majesty.

The Sussexes live in Montecito, California, which is more than 5,000 miles from Windsor Castle, where the monarch now resides.

Meghan and Harry have not visited the United Kingdom as a couple since their departure from the Royal Family two years ago.

While Archie, who is two, has not returned since the relocation, Lilibet has never visited her father’s homeland.

Princess Eugenie is the only member of the Royal Family to have visited the Sussexes in the United States.

Other members of the family, including the Queen, are thought to have met Lilibet via video call.

However, it is unclear whether Harry and Meghan will return to the United Kingdom with their children.

Dylan Howard, author of Royals At War, stated in last week’s Channel 5 documentary ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’ that Lilibet is unlikely to visit the UK and meet the Queen in the near future.

“The chances of the newborn reaching England in the foreseeable future are next to zero,” he said.

“One has to sympathise with the Queen.” That’s heartbreaking and disheartening.”

Richard Kay, a royal expert and columnist, questioned Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Royal Family.

“Increasingly, one wonders how much influence the Royal Family will even have,” he said in the documentary.

“I suspect the royals will become distant relatives.”

Harry has only visited the United Kingdom once since Lilibet was born, to unveil a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, in Kensington Palace’s gardens.

It is understood that the Duke would like to return to his home country with his wife and children, but does not currently “feel safe” doing so.

Harry sought judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

In terms of security, the Duke’s legal representative stated, “The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country in which he wants his wife and children to be safe.”

“Without police protection, there is far too much personal risk.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund their family’s private security team, but that security cannot be guaranteed.”