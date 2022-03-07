Queen ‘terrified’ over threat to line of succession

The Queen has urged Prince William not to fly in helicopters with his family due to concerns about the line of succession.

According to a source close to the Queen, the monarch is “terrified” that disaster will strike.

“According to the source,”

“Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she wants William to stop flying himself, especially in bad weather, because helicopters are not the safest mode of transportation.”

“It keeps the Queen awake at night, and she understandably is concerned.”

They went on to say that the Queen believes the future is bright and “in safe hands” with the Duke and Duchess at the helm.