Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:24 pm
Rabab Hashim’s exquisite photos, take a look

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on November 28th, 1988 in Karachi. She is one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

Popular Rabab Hashim, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning Photos with her Instagram followers. Taking to her Instagram account, Rabab wrote, “his Jofa Prints lawn is not only uniquely fashionable but the perfect fabric to keep it easy breezy this summer.”

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

In only a few minutes, her photos earned hundreds of likes and praises from her followers.

