Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 09:52 pm
‘Racist’ Royal may be revealed in Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince Harry is the second son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana. He is known for his military service and charitable work.

The name of the ‘racist’ royal who commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn child’s skin, as the couple alleged during their Oprah interview last year, could be revealed in Prince Harry’s memoir, which is set to be published at the end of 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed alleged royal prejudice, aired in March of last year and reached a global audience of nearly 50 million people within days.

Prince Harry, who has been working on his memoir, might go into great depth about his royal existence and answer a slew of unresolved issues.

The statement was made while the Duchess was pregnant, according to her. In any case, the couple assured Oprah that neither the queen nor Prince Philip was involved. There has still been no confirmation of the monarch in question’s identity after a year.

“I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” Charles said Camilla, according to Christopher Andersen’s memoir Brothers and Wives.

Meanwhile, Clarence House denied that it was Prince Charles, as suggested in a biography. “This is fictitious and not worth further remark,” a representative for the future monarch stated.

