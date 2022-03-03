Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 08:04 pm
Rahim Pardesi parted ways with his second wife?

Web Desk BOL News

Rahim Pardesi is a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian who is well known for his creations, Mr. Pardesi, Nasreen, and Khalid. He amassed millions of views on Facebook and YouTube, as well as a sizable fan base on his social media platforms.

The comedian has two wives, Semera and Somia, and rumours are circulating that he has split with his second wife.

Pardesi has been married twice and kept both of his wives together, setting a good example for others by treating them properly and equitably. His millions of followers have recently been inquiring about his second wife, Somia, and their separation.

Turning to Instagram, the comedian shared family picture with his first wife and kids.

Following Rahim’s latest posts, netizens are speculating about their divorce. People are interested because Somia has deactivated her social media accounts and has vanished from Pardesi’s feed.

