Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:50 pm
Rajkummar Rao remembers his mother on 6th death anniversary

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao shared a heartfelt note to his late mother on her death anniversary

On the sixth anniversary of his mother’s passing, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao turned to social media to post a touching photo with a letter, in which he recalled his late mother. Kamlesh Yadav, the actor’s mother, died in 2016.

He posted a photo from his wedding day, in which he is dressed as a groom. He may be seen standing next to a framed image of his mother, gazing at it with affection.

Rajkummar’s caption read, “It’s been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I’ll always keep you in my heart and I know you’re always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me. I’m a very proud son and I’ll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar added a touching remark beside the photo on his Instagram page, referring to his mother as his “hero.” He also stated that he will do all in his power to make her a proud mommy.

