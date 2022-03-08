Rajkummar Rao remembers his mother on 6th death anniversary

On the sixth anniversary of his mother’s passing, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao turned to social media to post a touching photo with a letter, in which he recalled his late mother. Kamlesh Yadav, the actor’s mother, died in 2016.

He posted a photo from his wedding day, in which he is dressed as a groom. He may be seen standing next to a framed image of his mother, gazing at it with affection.

Rajkummar’s caption read, “It’s been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I’ll always keep you in my heart and I know you’re always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me. I’m a very proud son and I’ll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa.”

