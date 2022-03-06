Ranveer Singh flaunts his abs in his latest gym picture

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented performers in Bollywood, and he is in a class by himself. Since his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor has been a fan favorite. He has shown his acting prowess in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and others.

Ranveer Singh will return in a quirky persona with his next film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, after conquering hearts with his performances in Kabir Khan’s 83.

On Saturday, the megastar shared a glimpse of his gym-time on his Instagram story. The actor appeared to be a Greek deity in the mirror picture. He wore only red track trousers and flaunted his amazing six-pack. His footwear of choice was neon sneakers, which brought the unique element that we look for in all of his outfits.

Take a look at Ranveer’s selfie: