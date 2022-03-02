Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 04:58 pm
Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 04:58 pm
Kim Kardashian

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on her legal team as she prepares to go on trial for alleged money laundering and wire fraud, according to Page Six.

On an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Shah revealed that she was ‘100% serious’ about having Kardashian on her team.

“Listen, Kim Kardashian is not yet an official member of the Shah squad legal team. When I asked, ‘Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?’ people thought I was joking. “I was dead serious,” she said.

The 48-year-old RHOSLC star also expressed “mad respect” for Kardashian’s pursuit of her dream of becoming a lawyer; the KKW Beauty founder recently passed California’s “baby bar” exam.

“She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people who have been wrongly accused of crimes. They’re innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to, you know, go fight for then…” Shah went on.

She added, “I was dead serious, because at this point, I’m feeling like I’m wrongly accused of something,” Shah said. “I don’t know what the hell is going on — listen, do I need Kim Kardashian on my team?”

Shah was arrested in March 2021 and charged with defrauding hundreds of elderly people via a telemarketing scam. She was later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, and she pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Her trial is set to begin on March 22 in New York City, and she faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

 

