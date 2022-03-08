Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:24 pm
Rebel Wilson is concerned that the royal family will ‘kick her out of the UK’ because of her BAFTA jokes

Rebel Wilson is concerned that the royal family will ‘kick her out of the UK’ because of her BAFTA jokes

Rebel Wilson intends to make fun of the royal family when she takes the stage to present at the BAFTA Awards in 2022.

In an interview with Radio Times, the actress stated that because comedians are currently having a “hard time,” she will not take any chances by saying something that could get her “kicked out of the country.”

“It’s different from presenting one award,” she admitted.

“As the host, your head is on the chopping block, which is a little frightening. I become extremely nervous. It’s a difficult time for comedians because what can you say without getting fired?”

“I have access to a royal family insider.” I’m not going to say who.

“Every now and then, I run a joke by this insider, and they give me a thumbs up or thumbs down.”

 

