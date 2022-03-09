Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:38 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Renée Zellweger claims she had to take “a lot of Benadryl” while filming “The Thing About Pam” because she was allergic to the prosthetic glue they used

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:38 pm
The Thing About Pam

Renée Zellweger claims she had to take “a lot of Benadryl” while filming “The Thing About Pam” because she was allergic to the prosthetic glue they used

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Reneé Zellweger revealed on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that she needed “lots of Benadryl” to wear her costume in NBC’s new crime drama “The Thing About Pam.”

Zellweger, who played convicted murderer Pam Hupp, told Fallon, “I had to wear prosthetics.” “I was extremely allergic to the adhesive. It was absolutely hilarious.”

The “Judy” star joked that she needed “a lot of Benadryl” to get through a workday.

During the time period of the show, which begins around the day Hupp’s former friend, Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria, was killed on December 27, 2011, Hupp weighs noticeably more than Zellweger.

In addition to the prosthetics, Zellweger had to wear a fat suit, which she said took “about four hours and 20 or 30 minutes” to complete at the start of production. However, by the end of the shoot, Zellweger claimed that prosthetics designer Arian Titan had “whittled it down to under three hours.”

Regardless of how long it took, Zellweger had a good time in the makeup chair. “You can call your mom in the chair and finish your Christmas shopping,” she advised Fallon.

The actor previously told Entertainment Tonight that the time it took to transform into Hupp was because “the idea is to be accurate” with the costume. Hupp, according to Zellweger, “seems so familiar” to the audience. So it was critical for Zellweger to nail Hupp’s physical characteristics so that the audience could feel the same way.

During an interview with ET, Zellweger explained that Hupp, who grew up in a small town in Missouri, was able to get away with her crimes in part because of the way she looked. People “projected” their perceptions of Hupp onto her rather than seeing who she truly was.

While Zellweger’s transformation is realistic, it has sparked debate due to the decision to have an established star wear a fat suit rather than cast a mid-weight actor in the role.

Ant Anstead, her boyfriend, joked in an edited Instagram caption that his “smoke show” girlfriend Zellweger should “leave the wardrobe at work.”

“The Thing About Pam” airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

 

Read More

19 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s Dance moves sets the Internet on fire

Alizeh Shah latest Dance moves has taken the internet by storm. Alizeh has 3.6...
38 mins ago
Iqra Aziz shares her C-Section birth experience with baby Kabir

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz is chastising people who judge women who are...
2 hours ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about minor details in the movie Turning Red that she loves

Turning Red, the latest film from Disney and Pixar, tells the wonderful...
2 hours ago
Florence Pugh is in talks for the cast of Dune: Part Two

The new MCU star Florence Pugh is in talks to join the...
2 hours ago
Makeup artist Ikram Gohar bashes Sana Javed for her awful behaviour with co-workers

After model Manal Saleem shared her horrible experience working with actress Sana...
3 hours ago
Saboor Aly takes a hilarious dig at Bilawal Bhutto with her latest post

Actress Saboor Aly is a great and versatile star who has carved...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2022 world cup
2 mins ago
Sweden afraid that Russia’s World Cup ban will give Poland advantage

PARIS: Sweden expressed concern on Wednesday that its team would be at...
MiG-29
6 mins ago
The United States has rejected Poland’s offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The US has rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
7 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs138.500 and...
Mawra Hocane's
9 mins ago
Mawra Hocane’s new photoshoot gets popular on Instagram

Mawra Hocane is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She was a...
Adsence Ad 300X600