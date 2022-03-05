Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:09 pm
Report claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘yearn’ for child-free vacations

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:09 pm
Kate Middleton

Royal experts believe Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to more ‘child-free’ royal trips, particularly during royal tours.

According to Express, royal expert Jennie Bond stated, “I’m sure there’s a part of them that’s looking forward to some child-free time away, like any working parent.”

“Royal tours are definitely not vacations,” she says, “but I’m sure there will be a few moments to hold hands under the stars on the beach.”

“Even this morning, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'” she explained at the time.

“It’s a constant challenge – you hear it from mums all the time, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pushed to juggle work and family life.”

“The more people who are safe, loving, and caring around your children, the better.”

 

