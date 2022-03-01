Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:22 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Rihanna draws attention in a revealing outfit as she attends a fashion show in Paris

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:22 am
Rihanna

Rihanna stunned onlookers by flaunting her baby bump in all its glory at a fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Rihanna stunned onlookers by flaunting her baby bump in all its glory at a fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

The award-winning artist braved the cold to attend the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in lingerie.

The stunning 34-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, looked stunning in a black bra and knickers, which she paired with a sheer black lace babydoll nightie.

Rihanna

Rihanna accessorised the revealing ensemble with knee-high boots and a black coat that she wore off her shoulders and pulled away from her body.

A$AP Rocky’s sweetheart glammed up her look with extravagant jewellery, including earrings, necklaces, and rings that glistened in the sunlight as she sashayed to the fashion show.

Since announcing her pregnancy just over a month ago, Rihanna has been proudly flaunting her baby bump.

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Prince Charles provides an update on the Queen's health and breaks his silence on the Ukraine invasion

The Queen is "a lot better now," according to the Prince of...
2 hours ago
Following the diagnosis of Covid, the Queen 'greets William and Kate, as well as the royal children.'

According to reports, the Queen met with William and Kate and enjoyed...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry is a "fish out of water" on stage with Meghan Markle, Experts

According to a body language expert, Prince Harry appeared to be a...
2 hours ago
Sundal Khattak looks stunning in red outfit

Sundal Khattak is a well-known Tik Tok star who became famous when...
2 hours ago
After discovering a dead slug in her dinner, the Queen sent a scathing note to the kitchen staff

According to MyLondon, the Queen's former servant, Charles Oliver, recalled the incident...
2 hours ago
Amna Ilyas flaunts her bikini body in Sri Lanka, see photos

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Harry Potter's famous Hogwarts Express is a real steam train in Scotland
50 mins ago
Harry Potter’s famous Hogwarts Express is a real steam train in Scotland

The world-famous Jacobite Express train excursion is quite likely the most stunning...
1 hour ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 02 March 2022

Today is the 2nd of March 2022, and you may get a...
Day naps can improve your memory and cut the risk of heart disease
1 hour ago
Day naps can improve your memory and cut the risk of heart disease

Taking naps during the day may reduce the chance of having a...
Alizeh Shah
1 hour ago
Alizeh Shah looks elegant in the latest adorable photos

 Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
Adsence Ad 300X600