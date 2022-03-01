Rihanna draws attention in a revealing outfit as she attends a fashion show in Paris

Rihanna stunned onlookers by flaunting her baby bump in all its glory at a fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

Rihanna stunned onlookers by flaunting her baby bump in all its glory at a fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

The award-winning artist braved the cold to attend the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in lingerie.

The stunning 34-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, looked stunning in a black bra and knickers, which she paired with a sheer black lace babydoll nightie.

Rihanna accessorised the revealing ensemble with knee-high boots and a black coat that she wore off her shoulders and pulled away from her body.

A$AP Rocky’s sweetheart glammed up her look with extravagant jewellery, including earrings, necklaces, and rings that glistened in the sunlight as she sashayed to the fashion show.

Since announcing her pregnancy just over a month ago, Rihanna has been proudly flaunting her baby bump.