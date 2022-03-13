Rihanna flaunts her growing baby bump at a Fenty event in a stunning bralette and shimmering skirt

PREGNANT Rihanna flaunted her growing baby bump while expanding her Fenty makeup line.

The singer-songwriter looked stunning in a wrapped silver bralette and a statement maxi skirt.

The shimmery silver skirt went perfectly with the belly chain that wrapped around the bare baby bump.

Rihanna posed for photos as she celebrated the launch of her successful makeup line at Ulta stores in the United States.

The Umbrella star wore her dark hair in a high ponytail and cradled her baby bump as she demonstrated the range’s products.

Rihanna and her boyfried boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced in January 2022 that they were expecting their first child together.

She and A$AP have known each other for nearly a decade, and their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship in 2020.

Rihanna’s glamorous appearance comes as she prepares to list her lingerie brand on the stock exchange, potentially adding $1 billion to her fortune.

And Rihanna, 34, reportedly owns 30%, making her stake worth approximately £770 million — or $1 billion.

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, is already worth £1.3 billion.

With over 250 million worldwide record sales, the Barbadian is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

The majority of her wealth, however, stems from the success of her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH.

Savage X Fenty, her underwear line, debuted as an online-only brand in 2018. It now has five retail locations in cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, DC.