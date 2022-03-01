Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 07:11 pm
Rihanna looks stunning in a leather mini dress at the fashion show in Paris

Rihanna

Rihanna, the pop music sensation, is winning the fashion game with her stunning maternity ensembles.

Following her chic latex crop top look at Milan Fashion Week, the Diamonds singer redefined the maternity style look at the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris on Monday.

The singer was accompanied by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, to the glam event. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, dressed elegantly for the glamorous event.

The Love on the Brain singer flaunted her growing baby bump in a peach-colored leather mini dress and a matching shearling coat.

She completed the look with knee-high strappy heels, a small purse, and stunning layered chain necklaces. At the star-studded event, her rapper boyfriend wore an all-black leather ensemble.

In a social media post, the Umbrella singer revealed that she is expecting her first child in January.

