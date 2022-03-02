Adsence Ad 160X600
Rihanna shows off pregnancy curves as she rocked black lingerie with matching thong
Mommy-to-be Rihanna showed off her spicy side whilst pregnant as she attended the Fashion Week Dior show and dared to wear lingerie as outerwear.
The 33-year-old showed off her pregnancy curves as she prepared to take her seat in the front row with a black bra, rocking lingerie along with a matching sheer thong.
Take a look:
The pop singer complimented her outfit with a pair of knee-high boots and a black coat which she wore off her shoulders to make a stunning appearance.
She added layers of silver chain jewellery and earrings to add extra sparkle to her look and slicked her hair up in a half up half down hairdo.
