Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 10:30 am
Rihanna shows off pregnancy curves as she rocked black lingerie with matching thong

Mommy-to-be Rihanna showed off her spicy side whilst pregnant as she attended the Fashion Week Dior show and dared to wear lingerie as outerwear.

The 33-year-old showed off her pregnancy curves as she prepared to take her seat in the front row with a black bra, rocking lingerie along with a matching sheer thong.

Take a look:

Rihanna wears lingerie and bra to show of her baby bump

Rihanna wears lingerie and bra to show of her baby bump

The pop singer complimented her outfit with a pair of knee-high boots and a black coat which she wore off her shoulders to make a stunning appearance.

She added layers of silver chain jewellery and earrings to add extra sparkle to her look and slicked her hair up in a half up half down hairdo.

The Diamonds singer is expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Also Read: Rihanna leaves fans guessing gender of the baby after she drops hint

Rihanna also talked about family planning in her interview with British Vogue in March 2020 that she was “realizing life is really short” and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.

“You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate s—-, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much,” she said at the time. “What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My gray area is shutting down.”

“I know I will want to live differently,” she added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having “three or four” children, whether she has a partner or not.

