Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 06:51 pm
Riya Chakraborty Makes A Bold Statement In Red

Riya Chakraborty
Riya Chakraborty is a model and actress from India. She has played many brilliant roles in many Indian dramas and films.    

Indian actress Riya Chakraborty never fails to amaze her fans with her bold photos, never ceases to astonish her fans with her daring photographs. Riya Chakraborty is a famous and beautiful actress in the Indian showbiz industry.

Her Instagram account has 2.7 million followers.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

She wrote, with the hashtag.’’Find your self and you will find strength, fortitude, grit, compassion and love 🤍 #rhenew #normalcyisunderrated’’

