Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 10:29 pm
Robert Pattinson admits to stealing THIS from the Batman set

The actor who plays Batman, Robert Pattinson, has claimed that he got in trouble for stealing socks while filming the film. Pattinson is set to play the popular DC character, following in the footsteps of George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck.

However, in a recent BBC 1 interview, Pattinson discusses his time on The Batman, specifically his fondness for stealing socks from the set. According to the actor, Warner Bros. eventually confronted him with the question, “How many socks do you need?” According to Screenrant, Robert stated “There’s nothing you can take away from it. I believe the only thing I really got was… a lot of socks. My Batman socks are all the same. Warner Brothers kept telling me, ‘You know, it’s fine to have a few, but you take them every day.’ How many socks are you going to need? Because we’ve been filming for over a year.'”

Interestingly, it’s not uncommon for actors to try to steal items from film sets, but Pattinson’s accusation of stealing socks is unusual (and hilarious). Pattinson’s comments imply that the set was very strict about allowing performers to take things home, and it’s likely that Warner Bros’ plans for a sequel to The Batman mean that all objects and costumes must be accounted for in case they’re needed again.

Unfortunately, Pattinson does not reveal the exact appearance of the “Batsocks,” but given the film’s dark and gritty design, they are most likely entirely black.

