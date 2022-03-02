Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz are scared for the audience response in Batman

In the latest cinematic outing of the renowned DC Comics figures for The Batman, Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz pair together as Batman and Catwoman.

The nearly three-hour film is very much a noir. With the two protagonists acting as detectives in order to recover a missing girl. Also to track down The Riddler, who is murdering high-profile persons in Gotham City.

Pattinson and Kravitz are concerned about how fans will react to the new direction.

In an interview with Reuters, Kravitz said, “I feel afraid and really excited at the same time, but definitely intimidated.” “I’m hoping it goes over well. I wish we had done press conference once the film was released. It would be a lot less difficult,” Pattinson continued.

In comparison to prior incantations, Robert Pattinson’s Batman has a different silhouette. He wears a significantly slimmer pointy-eared mask in this film, directed by Matt Reeves. “Occasionally, they’d leave on every single person’s walkie-talkie on the entire set and I couldn’t get it off myself, so I’d be actually listening to everything that was going on,” Pattinson added.

The Batman is set to hit theatres around the world on Tuesday.

