Robert Pattinson gushes about the’really, really solid’ script ahead of the film’s release

In a new interview with ET, Robert Pattinson revealed how his closest friends reacted to him playing the iconic Bat vigilante in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. On Tuesday night, the actor attended the film’s red carpet premiere in a dashing all-black ensemble and expressed his excitement for the film, raving about its “solid” script.

During the interview, the Twilight star admitted that it was all “so surreal” to him. He then fumbled his way through his ecstasy and revealed, “I mean, it’s like, literally… I was just texting someone earlier and said, ‘I’m going to the Batman premiere tonight,’ and they were like, ‘Don’t you find it really strange that you’re Batman?’ Yeah, I’m like. It’s extremely strange.” “I mean, I’ve had enough people tell me they like it, so I’m hoping it’ll go really well,” the Tenet actor added, admitting he was “kind of” nervous.

Meanwhile, Pattinson gushed about the film’s “really, really solid” script. Despite being a non-nerd who grew up without superhero comics, the actor said that reading a lot of graphic novels helped him find some common ground with the character. Pattinson also discussed how he began to connect with a specific person “”It was quite organic,” he said of the “Batman feeling.” I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, this is how I want to do it.’ That’s just how it came out.”

Fans will be pleased to learn that Pattinson spoke to the outlet about starring in a sequel to the upcoming film and expressed his pride in his work on the production. “There’s so much I love [about the film] and it would be so much fun to do it again,” he continued.