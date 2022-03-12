Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 10:55 pm
Rosanna Davison posts a hilarious video of herself licking windows and spilling cereal while joking about 'future payback' for toddlers

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 10:55 pm
Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison posts a hilarious video of herself licking windows and spilling cereal while joking about ‘future payback’ for toddlers

ROSANNA Davison posted a hilarious video of herself licking windows and spilling cereal while joking about “future payback” for her children.

The former Miss World took to Instagram today to share a hilarious skit about future “payback” on her children.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke have three children: Sophia, their eldest daughter, and twin boys Hugo and Oscar.

The video was captioned by the influencer: “In the future, I plan to visit my children’s homes. Payback!”

Rosanna walked into the house, turned her handbag upside down, and emptied it onto the floor.

She then kicked off her shoes and walked over to the front door.

The Dubliner spit out her soother and began licking and banging on the door’s window.

Rosanna then went into the bathroom and smeared toothpaste all over herself.

She then splattered cereal all over the kitchen counter.

Finally, the 37-year-old concealed a phone and keys within and around the couch.

This comes after the model spent the weekend with her mother, Diane, and her singer father, Chris De Burgh.

Last weekend, she posted some photos from their fun weekend on Instagram.

The first photo she shared was of herself and her mother out for a meal, and she was wearing a stunning purple blazer over a black top.

She then posted a photo of herself and her daughter Sophia strolling along the beach.

FAMILY FUN

Following that, she shared a photo of her parents going for a walk with her twin sons, Hugo and Oscar.

She shared more photos and videos of her kids having fun in the park, and she finally shared a video of the delicious food she had.

“Some weekend snaps,” Rosanna captioned the photo.

Fans and friends of the Dublin native flocked to her Instagram comment section to express their appreciation for the post, saying her family is “gorgeous.”

“From the Lady in Red videos to now, your mum is a beauty,” Mags said.

Fiona said: “Thank you for keeping it real. You’re inspiring and have such a beautiful family.”

Petra wrote: “Two beauties!! Happy for you, that all of you could enjoy an evening together!”

Rosanna Davison

