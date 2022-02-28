Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:47 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively join forces to help Ukrainian refugees, promising to match donations up to $1 million

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:47 am
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively join forces to help Ukrainian refugees, promising to match donations up to $1 million

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping up to encourage fans to help Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the Russian invasion. The couple took to social media to announce that they will match donations and urged fans to contribute to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees during the crisis.

Reynolds shared a note on social media, writing, “Thousands of Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes in less than 48 hours to neighbouring countries. They require safeguards. When you make a donation, we will match it up to $1,000,000, resulting in double the support.” In his tweet, he also included a link to the United Nations’ refugee donation website.

Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively posted a similar message on Instagram, saying, “@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 link in bio to donate.” She continued by saying, “@usaforunhcr is on the ground, assisting the 50,000+ Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life-saving aid while also collaborating with neighbouring countries to ensure the safety of these families.”

Lively also re-posted a UNHCR image of a child being held and reaching out to another person’s waiting arms, a moving image that has been depicting the situation for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

This isn’t the first time Reynolds and Lively have shown their support for a cause. Previously, during the COVID-19 crisis, the couple also provided financial assistance to hospitals and other non-governmental organisations.

 

Read More

33 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton are worried about Prince Harry's royal memoir, assuming he'll write about 'how he suffered growing up.'

In his upcoming memoir, due out by the end of 2022, Prince...
38 mins ago
Prince Andrew may face new sexual abuse lawsuits. Gloria Allred, a powerful attorney, speculates that Royal Groped Her

Prince Andrew recently settled Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse lawsuit against him, but...
53 mins ago
Andrew Garfield and girlfriend Alyssa Miller smile during Date Night at the 2022 SAG Awards

Andrew Garlfield was in good company at the 28th annual Screen Actors...
1 hour ago
Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez Team Up to Write Adorable Bilingual Children's Book Con Pollo

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon have been longtime friends, A-list celebrities, and...
1 hour ago
SAG Awards 2022: Best dressed on the silver carpet

Lady Gaga, Jung Ho-yeon of "Squid Game," and Jared Leto were among...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton steals the show as she pays special tribute to Princess Diana at a rugby match

On Saturday, Kate Middleton delighted fans by paying a special tribute to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Angelina Jolie
9 mins ago
Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with Ukraine and offers assistance to refugees

Following Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine, a slew of Hollywood celebrities have...
Kimye drama
11 mins ago
Hollywood news this week: Kimye drama escalates, Britney Spears signs mega-deal,

With the world in a state of chaos and uncertainty, Hollywood, too,...
Naomi Watts
18 mins ago
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards 2022 were held on February 28 in Los Angeles,...
Kate Middleton
33 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton are worried about Prince Harry’s royal memoir, assuming he’ll write about ‘how he suffered growing up.’

In his upcoming memoir, due out by the end of 2022, Prince...
Adsence Ad 300X600