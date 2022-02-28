Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively join forces to help Ukrainian refugees, promising to match donations up to $1 million

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping up to encourage fans to help Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the Russian invasion. The couple took to social media to announce that they will match donations and urged fans to contribute to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees during the crisis.

Reynolds shared a note on social media, writing, “Thousands of Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes in less than 48 hours to neighbouring countries. They require safeguards. When you make a donation, we will match it up to $1,000,000, resulting in double the support.” In his tweet, he also included a link to the United Nations’ refugee donation website.

Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively posted a similar message on Instagram, saying, “@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 link in bio to donate.” She continued by saying, “@usaforunhcr is on the ground, assisting the 50,000+ Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life-saving aid while also collaborating with neighbouring countries to ensure the safety of these families.”

Lively also re-posted a UNHCR image of a child being held and reaching out to another person’s waiting arms, a moving image that has been depicting the situation for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

This isn’t the first time Reynolds and Lively have shown their support for a cause. Previously, during the COVID-19 crisis, the couple also provided financial assistance to hospitals and other non-governmental organisations.