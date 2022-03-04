Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ won hearts before its release

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz, two versatile actors in the industry, have teamed up for the Zindagi original “Mrs. & Mr. Shameem” on ZEE5 Global. The most anticipated trailer of the upcoming web series has already won the hearts of the fans before its release.

On social media, fans can’t help but praise the upcoming romantic love story of the mismatched couple. The trailer gave goosebumps to the audience, and they shared it on their Instagram stories.

The web series is slated to premiere globally on March 11th on ZEE5 Global, the largest platform for South Asian Content, and offers a real picture of love for the audience, one that stems from a sense of belonging and friendship.

The 20-episode web series is directed by Kashif Nisar, who has created various creative drama series such as Dumpukht – Aatish E Ishq and O Rangreza. Sajjad Gul (Saji), a modern dramatist with a focus on social concerns and the creator of the show O Rangreza, wrote the series.

Qamar while talking about her character said, “Umaina is not afraid to express herself, she is fearless and strong. She is a true wild child. Playing this role was very exciting and challenging for me, especially since it is very different from the roles I have played earlier.”

“I think it’s time men and women are given the freedom to choose their path and not be restricted to play by the rules. Mrs. & Mr. Shameem demonstrates this perfectly,” she added.

Watch the trailer here:

