Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ release date announced

There are numerous love stories all around us, each one as unique as the next. However, it is time for society’s customary mould to be broken and the meaning of true love to be investigated through a new lens.

ZEE5 Global’s Zindagi original “Mrs. & Mr. Shameem” is slated to premiere globally on March 11th on ZEE5 Global, the largest platform for South Asian Content, and offers a real picture of love for the audience, one that stems from a sense of belonging and friendship.

The series, which stars notable actresses Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz as Mrs. and Mr. Shameem, is directed by Kashif Nisar, who has created various creative drama series such as Dumpukht – Aatish E Ishq and O Rangreza. Sajjad Gul (Saji), a modern dramatist with a focus on social concerns and the creator of the show O Rangreza, wrote the show.

ZEE5 Global’s Chief Business Officer, Archana Anand, stated, “Our audiences across the globe are always eager to discover all the contemporary stories that are coming out of South Asia. We are happy to now expand our rich content library with the upcoming Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, a story of two people and their unique love story.”

In terms of the series, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has a stake in the company.

“Mrs. & Mr. Shameem aims at redefining the meaning of true love and at the same time challenges society’s preconceived gender biases. It is an uncommon bond of two people based on nothing superficial,” he added.

Talking about the series, Director Kashif Nisar said, “It is the story of Shameem who embodies effeminate traits while Umaina is outspoken and bold in her ways. Despite their significant personality differences, there develops a beautiful bond between them of love, respect, and companionship.”

Shedding the light on the upcoming series, writer Sajjad Gul (Saji) said, “It is the story of Shameem who embodies effeminate traits while Umaina is outspoken and bold in her ways. Despite their significant personality differences, there develops a beautiful bond between them of love, respect, and companionship.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com