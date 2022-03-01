Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 08:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ release date announced

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 08:42 pm
Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ release date announced

Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ release date announced

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

There are numerous love stories all around us, each one as unique as the next. However, it is time for society’s customary mould to be broken and the meaning of true love to be investigated through a new lens.

ZEE5 Global’s Zindagi original “Mrs. & Mr. Shameem” is slated to premiere globally on March 11th on ZEE5 Global, the largest platform for South Asian Content, and offers a real picture of love for the audience, one that stems from a sense of belonging and friendship.

The series, which stars notable actresses Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz as Mrs. and Mr. Shameem, is directed by Kashif Nisar, who has created various creative drama series such as Dumpukht – Aatish E Ishq and O Rangreza. Sajjad Gul (Saji), a modern dramatist with a focus on social concerns and the creator of the show O Rangreza, wrote the show.

ZEE5 Global’s Chief Business Officer, Archana Anand, stated, “Our audiences across the globe are always eager to discover all the contemporary stories that are coming out of South Asia. We are happy to now expand our rich content library with the upcoming Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, a story of two people and their unique love story.”

In terms of the series, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., has a stake in the company.

“Mrs. & Mr. Shameem aims at redefining the meaning of true love and at the same time challenges society’s preconceived gender biases. It is an uncommon bond of two people based on nothing superficial,” he added.

Talking about the series, Director Kashif Nisar said, “It is the story of Shameem who embodies effeminate traits while Umaina is outspoken and bold in her ways. Despite their significant personality differences, there develops a beautiful bond between them of love, respect, and companionship.”

Shedding the light on the upcoming series, writer Sajjad Gul (Saji) said, “It is the story of Shameem who embodies effeminate traits while Umaina is outspoken and bold in her ways. Despite their significant personality differences, there develops a beautiful bond between them of love, respect, and companionship.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan spotted without make-up on 'Sinf e Aahan' set

ISPR's most anticipated drama serial, Sinf-e-Aahan [Women of Steel], is receiving widespread...
1 hour ago
The real reason Ben Affleck didn't attend the SAG Awards 2022

Stars from all over the world flocked to the SAG Awards 2022,...
1 hour ago
Mansha Pasha looks exquisite in her recent pictures 

Mansha Pasha is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has worked...
1 hour ago
Danish Taimoor looks stunning in his photoshoot

Danish Taimoor is a Pakistani actor and model. He was born on...
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate St David's Day by petting goats on a Welsh farm

On a day trip to Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge...
2 hours ago
‘I Am Divorced And Happy,’ Faryal Mehmood responds to separation rumors

After months of speculation regarding Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal's divorce, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Myanmar further extends entry restrictions until end of March
2 mins ago
Myanmar further extends entry restrictions until end of March

YANGON, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday further...
Feroze Khan
4 mins ago
Feroze Khan gives royal vibes in latest photoshoot

The Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is winning the hearts of his fans with...
Ahmed Ali Akbar has not watched a single episode of Parizaad!
36 mins ago
Ahmed Ali Akbar has not watched a single episode of Parizaad!

Ahmed Ali Akbar, the main actor in the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad,...
France Russia
57 mins ago
France, Russia clash after Paris evokes ‘economic war’

PARIS: France’s finance minister said on Tuesday that Europe was waging “economic...
Adsence Ad 300X600