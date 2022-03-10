Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:02 pm
Saba Qamar reveals she will work in Bollywood again!

Lollywood star Saba Qamar has always been the one to take chances. Saba is always up for a challenge, whether it’s in Baaghi, when she played killed internet sensation Qandeel Baloch, or Cheekh, where she fought for her closest friend.

In an interview with PTI, the “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” actress discussed her new project and the endless possibilities of collaborating across the border.

“I didn’t get the chance to thank all of them. I am touched, overwhelmed,” Saba told PTI over the phone.

“I am honoured to have been nominated for Filmfare’s Best Actress award, alongside Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Sridevi, and Alia Bhatt. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Mr. Irrfan Khan,” she added.

Read more: Saba Qamar’s embarrassing scene in the new web series, beyond all bounds

She continued, “I am hoping for the best, I am a positive person and God willing, I will work in Bollywood.”

The actor went on to say that the Pakistani drama business is attempting to move away from tired cliches.

“Like (in India), you are giving life to these characters, you are showing people, educating them. And it is important to do so. We have played enough hero-heroine characters, there is a lot more than just being a good daughter, a good couple in real life, there are challenges that we face and we need to talk about it, discuss it,” she added.

“We have also come beyond good stuff and daughter-in-law stories, like you all (in Bollywood). For instance, on TV, we have some restrictions. We don’t show bold scenes, we do not cross the line but yet talk about issues. We are talking about issues and people are learning about it,” Saba asserted.

On the work front, Qamar will co-star alongside renowned actor Naumaan Ijaz in “Mrs and Mr Shamim,” a unique Zee5 web serial.

