Saba Qamar shares her showbiz experience with Fawad Khan

The stunning Pakistani star, Saba Qamar has opened up about heartbroken actor Fawad Khan. She is one of Pakistan’s finest actresses who ruled the film and drama industries and still treating the audience with her skills.

In a recent interview with Pink Villa, the Cheekh star stated that she would love to work with Fawad Khan again. She stated, “I did my first project with Fawad Khan. Sab se pehla hero tha, meri zindagi ka pehla hero (He was my first hero). When I was 19 and he was too young at that time. As of now, we haven’t been offered any amazing script, but whenever we will work together, we will do a great one.”

“People are thinking about it and there are some directors who want to work with us. Someone called me and asked if I wanted to work with him and I said, ‘of course, I am an easy-going person, and why not? Let’s do something,” Saba continued.

The duo previously collaborated in the drama Dastan in 2010, and audiences adored them. And if they ever work together again, that will be interesting to watch.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com