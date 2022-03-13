Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:56 pm
Saba Qamar wants to do bold scenes in Pakistan

Saba Qamar spoke with an Indian news outlet over the phone about her experiences working in Bollywood and the disparities in the substance of Pak-Indian films and dramas.

Saba stated in the interview that she considers herself fortunate to have made her Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan. She went on to say that when Vidya Balan praised her for her performance in Hindi Medium, she felt “over the moon.”

The diva still wishes to work in Bollywood and hopes to do so after the tensions between Pakistan and India have subsided.

“I have a positive mindset and I’m hoping for the best. If God will, I will do more films in the future,” said Saba.

“I am hopeful for the better, I am a positive person and God willing I will work in Bollywood again,” she added.

Saba is well-known for making controversial statements. She recently stated that Indian content is superior to Pakistani content. The actress expressed her delight that the Pakistani and Indian film industries are moving away from domestic and kitchen stories and toward focusing on society’s major issues.

